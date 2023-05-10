Regions Tradition draws in big Alabama names to raise money for local charities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a dozen Alabama celebrities teed off at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, May 10. The Celebrity Pro-Am drew in people like Charles Barkley, Hugh Freeze and Trent Dilfer.

The annual event raises money for local charities, with the main beneficiary being Children’s of Alabama. Since the beginning of the tradition 30 years ago, over $21 million has been raised.

The tradition also makes an impact on the local economy, with an annual impact of $25 million.

Charles Barkley squeezed his tee time in with his hectic schedule. He said he comes out to golf because it benefits his home state.

“I mean to get off at 2 o’clock in the morning and sleep for two hours and catch a 6 o’clock flight, that’s a lot. But like I said, I’m proud to be from Alabama, I love my Auburn faithful, and this is great for the city,” said Barkley.

Head coach for Auburn Football, Hugh Freeze, said he has missed getting to participate in these types of events.

“Getting to play a game I love, and I love to compete at, also doing it for the great cause that Regions put on for this,” said Freeze.

Trent Dilfer, head football coach at UAB, was looking forward to representing his new community at an event that means so much.

“Since I’ve been here since Dec. 1, my goal has been to connect with people in the community. Obviously, our players, our building, doing everything I can to get to know the city better, the people better,” said Dilfer.

In 2022, Regions and PGA signed a nine-year extension, meaning the tradition will stay at Greystone until 2032.

