Northport Police to hold ‘Teens and Traffic Stops’ course

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - An effort in west Alabama could help teach your teen what to do during a traffic stop.

Northport Police say every traffic stop doesn’t have to end with an arrest or something worse. They hope this experience will better prepare teens on how to answer an officer’s request and present documents during a traffic stop. Teens will also get the chance to play the role of a cop to see what it’s like making a traffic stop.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says this effort gives them a chance to talk and make connections with the community.

“It gives officers a chance to be just person to these kids and for them to understand that we are just human and that we’re approachable and can be talked to,” Carpenter said.

The “Teens and Traffic Stops” course is set for June 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s for teens 15-18 who have a driver’s permit or driver’s license. We’re told space is limited and registration is required. To register email: habbett@cityofnorthport.org

