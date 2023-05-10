LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Northport Police to hold ‘Teens and Traffic Stops’ course

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - An effort in west Alabama could help teach your teen what to do during a traffic stop.

Northport Police say every traffic stop doesn’t have to end with an arrest or something worse. They hope this experience will better prepare teens on how to answer an officer’s request and present documents during a traffic stop. Teens will also get the chance to play the role of a cop to see what it’s like making a traffic stop.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says this effort gives them a chance to talk and make connections with the community.

“It gives officers a chance to be just person to these kids and for them to understand that we are just human and that we’re approachable and can be talked to,” Carpenter said.

The “Teens and Traffic Stops” course is set for June 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s for teens 15-18 who have a driver’s permit or driver’s license. We’re told space is limited and registration is required. To register email: habbett@cityofnorthport.org

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million

Latest News

Funeral home director donates to save B'ham youth baseball
Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives
Birmingham City Walk receives 'Engineering Excellence' award
City Walk BHAM wins award for its design
Complaints, confusion surrounding new B'ham trash bins
Birmingham Public Works nearly halfway through uniform trash can distribution
Source: WBRC video
Gunshot survivor shares her powerful story and plans to help other survivors
New information on Jefferson Co. Schools ransomware attack
Teacher’s creativity shining in Jefferson County as the district works on their network following ransomware attack