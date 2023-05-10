LawCall
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Investigators charged Marquis McCloud on Wednesday with Capital Murder in the death of a 19-year-old Greenwood, Florida woman missing for several days.
Marquis McCloud has brushed with the law numerous times.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Marquis McCloud, suspected of murdering a pregnant woman in Houston County, has a history of violence and spent time in prison, according to court records.

Investigators charged McCloud on Wednesday with Capital Murder in the death of a 19-year-old Greenwood, Florida woman missing for several days.

Sources say they believe Anastasia Gilley was shot, though an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

Her body was found along Headland Avenue in Dothan early Wednesday.

For the 33-year-old McCloud, this is not his first brush with the law with his criminal history going back years.

A Henry County judge in 2010 gave him eight years for rape.

The Alabama Department of Correction did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking his release day but we know in June 2013 he received a speeding ticket near his Alabama Highway 10 home in Abbeville.

In 2015 he faced another rape charge in Quitman County, Georgia.

Court records show a Fugitive from Justice warrant was issued and Henry County authorities arrested him after his indictment on that theft charge.

Again, he was released, but in 2021 McCloud was back in custody, this time in Albany, Georgia, where he faced Aggravated Battery and other charges involving a man whose throat was cut, according to WALB television.

Those cases appear to be pending in Dougherty County court.

McCloud’s other arrests, according to records, include violating sex offender registration laws, making terror threats, robbery, and criminal mischief.

In 2017, police charged him with another rape charge that a grand jury dismissed.

McCloud’s records track back to 2008 when he was a teen.

The Department of Human Resources has taken him to court seeking child support for two children, born in 2014 and 2018.

If convicted of Capital Murder, a jury would sentence him to life without parole or the death penalty.

