Lawsuit: Walmart aware of former employee’s inappropriate behavior

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting more information about a former Walmart employee in Cullman who was arrested on child pornography charges.

One child’s family is suing claiming Walmart knew about Ethan Richardson’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

This week, Cullman Police say they found evidence that Richardson recorded or photographed at least 19 different juveniles while at the store. Richardson was arrested in February when a parent caught him recording a 4-year-old child while in the bathroom. That’s when police found evidence of more victims on his cell phone.

“He would just wait in there for a child to come in there,” Sgt. Adam Clark with Cullman PD said.

There are similar disturbing allegations in a civil lawsuit filed by a parent of a 4-year-old against Richardson and Walmart. The lawsuit alleges that an associate manager told a police officer that Walmart had received several prior complaints against Richardson from parents regarding him speaking to their children inappropriately.

Steve Goozee represents the family of the 4-year-old. He says Walmart should have acted on the prior complaints.

“I don’t know why it would take several comments for them to do something, but one, two, three or four...at least 4 and they didn’t do anything and this is what happened,” Goozee said.

The lawsuit says Walmart “demonstrated a reckless disregard for the safety of its customers by retaining Richardson as an employee once they had notice of his propensity to speak to children of customers in an inappropriate manner”.

“We’d be sending a message to Walmart that when you are armed with this type of knowledge, you need to do something. You don’t just sit back and let these things happen and that’s what happened here,” Goozee said.

WBRC received this statement from Walmart:

“We are closely working with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation. We terminated Mr. Richardson in February after we were made aware of this incident in our restroom. Out of respect for everyone involved and because this matter is in litigation, we are not going to comment further.”

Goozee says Richardson was served with this lawsuit Tuesday in jail. We did reach out to an attorney listed for him but haven’t heard back yet. Richardson is facing over 50 different counts all related to child pornography.

