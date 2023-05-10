Keeping kids safe on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Psychological Association just issued recommendations for young people and social media.

The recommendations follow a recent bill supported by Senator Katie Britt that would set age minimums for social media apps.

We know that there are negative and positive effects to social media use.

Dr. Josh Klapow said those positive effects can be the ability to connect with friends and family, whereas those negative effects can impact their ability to find their own identity.

“We know that social connection is important, and we know that social media is a technological vehicle to do just that,” Klapow said.

As much as social media can play a positive role in the lives of young people, doctors say it can also be detrimental to their mental health.

“It’s exposure to content and it’s also lack person-to-person interaction. Those two things are very challenging for adolescents and the developing brain of adolescents,” Klapow said.

The recommendations focus on tailoring your child’s social media use and monitoring their exposure.

“Take their phones, like take their password, do spot checks,” Klapow said. “Those are things as parents we don’t want to do because we don’t want to take their autonomy away, but it’s things that if we want to offset those negative effects, we have to do that.”

Experts also said when you see them struggling or stressed out, that’s when you can step in and offer a safe place to discuss what they are experiencing online.

If you would like to know more about those recommendations head over to: https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2023/05/adolescent-social-media-use-recommendations

