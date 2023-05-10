Tuscaloosa Co. District Attorney’s office hosting second chance job fair

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several groups are working together to give people with criminal backgrounds a chance to find work with a second chance job fair that has the backing of the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office, among others.

DA Hays Webb says his office serves more functions than just prosecuting crimes. He wants to also play a role in creating an environment that people don’t have to commit crimes to make a living.

The job fair is set for Thursday, May 11 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the McDonald Hughes Community Center on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Webb says manufacturing businesses and the city of Northport are among the groups that will be there looking to hire.

He went on to say that someone who has been convicted of a crime shouldn’t be prevented from having a job, telling the story of an ex-felon who found a job after completing a local second chance job training program.

“And he now had a good job making over $20 per hour here in our community,” Webb said. “And when he spoke, it gave me chills. He said ‘I didn’t think I could. Now I know I can. And he spoke about the dignity it gave him to be able to care for himself and his family.”

This is the second time that Webb’s office has helped organize a second chance job fair.

He said 80 people who attended the event last year left with job offers.

