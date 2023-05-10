Gadsden’s grass-cutting fee increase; some could pay more than $400

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved an ordinance to increase the city’s price to cut your grass. The city will cut grass or weeds over 12 inches tall for six cents per square foot.

On average, Mayor Craig Ford says that could cost property owners $450 each time it’s cut.

The city sent owners letters, and the ordinance is effective immediately.

Mayor Ford says they will get their money, one way or the other. Property owners will be notified by letter once a year, and if the charges aren’t paid, they will be added to their property tax assessment.

He says this is a way to keep Gadsden clean and help the city’s public works department.

“The problem in the past is that our public works haven’t been able to keep up with cutting people’s yards and abandoned lots,” said Ford. “We’ve been running around. Our equipment has been breaking down. We haven’t been able to collect the fee or the fines. People are going to have to keep up their neighborhoods and keep up their lots. We’re serious about this. We’re going to keep Gadsden beautiful.”

