LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gadsden’s grass-cutting fee increase; some could pay more than $400

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved an ordinance to increase the city’s price to cut your grass. The city will cut grass or weeds over 12 inches tall for six cents per square foot.

On average, Mayor Craig Ford says that could cost property owners $450 each time it’s cut.

The city sent owners letters, and the ordinance is effective immediately.

Mayor Ford says they will get their money, one way or the other. Property owners will be notified by letter once a year, and if the charges aren’t paid, they will be added to their property tax assessment.

He says this is a way to keep Gadsden clean and help the city’s public works department.

“The problem in the past is that our public works haven’t been able to keep up with cutting people’s yards and abandoned lots,” said Ford. “We’ve been running around. Our equipment has been breaking down. We haven’t been able to collect the fee or the fines. People are going to have to keep up their neighborhoods and keep up their lots. We’re serious about this. We’re going to keep Gadsden beautiful.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
The Hoover 911 center got a call about a robbery at Wells Fargo located at 3089 John Hawkins...
Hoover PD looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama A&M announces new task force for Magic City Classic
McDonald Hughes Community Center
Tuscaloosa Co. District Attorney’s office hosting second chance job fair
Source: WBRC video
Charges filed against Calhoun Co. kidnapping suspect
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa Co. District Attorney's office to host job fair Thursday