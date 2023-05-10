First Alert Weather: Scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We finally saw showers and storms develop yesterday across Central Alabama. We had a couple of severe storms develop in east Alabama yesterday afternoon producing strong winds and large hail. Last night we saw heavy rainfall and even a flash flood warning for parts of Tuscaloosa. The city of Tuscaloosa recorded a daily record rainfall of 1.48 inches yesterday.

The good news is that we are mostly dry this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with light showers to our southwest in parts of Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. Temperatures this morning are in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots this morning. Any fog that forms could reduce visibility to a half mile or less. Fog should dissipate by 9 AM.

Regions Tradition (WBRC)

We are looking at another warm and muggy afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. We are watching an area of low pressure spin across Texas and Louisiana this morning. We are also watching a stalled front across the Southeast. The two systems should enhance our chances to see showers and storms later today. We are introducing a 50-60% chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Storms that fire up today could become strong or possibly severe. The main threat will be frequent lightning, hail, and strong wind gusts up to 40-60 mph. Just remember that if thunder roars, you’ll need to go indoors. If you have any evening plans, I would plan for the possibility to see a few showers or storms. Temperatures will likely cool into the 70s by 7 p.m. CT.

Scattered Storms Continue Thursday and Friday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off in the mid 60s with a chance for an isolated shower. Patchy fog will remain a possibility. I would recommend grabbing the umbrella tomorrow as storm chances return to 50%. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Winds are forecast to come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The Next 24 - Wed. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

Any storm that develops tomorrow could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. The same weather pattern will likely continue into Friday. Friday may end up just a tad bit drier than today and tomorrow with rain chances at 40%.

The Next 24 - Wed. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

Mother’s Day Weekend: The upcoming weekend looks more like summer than the middle of May. We are forecasting morning temperatures to start out in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. Rain chances will likely end up isolated over the weekend. The big story will be the heat and the humidity. We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Just make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to work outdoors. Mother’s Day will likely be our hottest day of the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chance around 30%. Any storm that forms over the weekend could become strong. Take it easy if you plan on attending the Regions Tradition in Hoover over the weekend.

Looking Ahead: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama early next week. Rain chances could go up around 30-40% next Monday and Tuesday. The big question is if the cold front will stall or actually move through the area. If it moves through, we will likely end up drier and slightly cooler. If it stalls, it means rain and storm chances will likely continue with highs staying in the 80s. We will hold on to an isolated storm chance for the middle and end of next week with temperatures closer to average. Highs could end up in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.