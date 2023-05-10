Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Kristina Jean Ray.

Ray is described as approximately 5′5″ and 120 lbs. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Ray’s last known location was the Baileyton area. She was last seen April 30 around 3 a.m.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Jesse Cummings at 256-735-2718.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.