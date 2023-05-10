LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Kristina Jean Ray
Kristina Jean Ray(Cullman Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 17-year-old Kristina Jean Ray.

Ray is described as approximately 5′5″ and 120 lbs. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Ray’s last known location was the Baileyton area. She was last seen April 30 around 3 a.m.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Jesse Cummings at 256-735-2718.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Pickens County Teacher Cadet program
Meet the ‘cadets’ in the Pickens County school district’s Teacher Cadet program
91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman
91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
Hands-free driving bill
Hands-free driving bill