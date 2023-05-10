City Walk BHAM wins award for its design

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s City Walk is now being recognized for its plan and design. The 32-acre park was awarded the Grand Award for its engineering excellence by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Alabama.

Construction finished on City Walk BHAM last summer, just in time for The World Games 2022, and city leaders said since the launch, the park has helped bring in even more business and people.

Barge Design Solutions was presented with the Grand Award for its master plan design of City Walk in April. The award highlighted City Walk’s use of Birmingham’s civil rights history throughout the park and the playground highlighting Alabama’s regions.

The park stretches and connects across 10 city blocks and is 32 acres underneath the interstate bridges. There’s a skate park, playground, dog park, food truck area, and sports fields.

City leaders said it has been a great investment in Birmingham and will help bring in more business in the future.

“You have it for the public use, but you have the ability to attract events because of it, because of its design, and because of where it sits,” City of Birmingham’s Innovation and Economic Opportunity Director Cornell Wesley said. “It has become a huge asset. It definitely elevated downtown, but it also elevated the profile of Birmingham.”

Birmingham’s Railroad Park also won an award for its design back in 2012 and Wesley said after that, it started getting national recognition. He believes City Walk BHAM will also bring national attention to the area.

