Chilton County farmers struggling with peach crops this season

Update on this year's Chilton Co. peach crop
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Chilton County farmers may not have as many peaches to bring to market this year.

Their crops were hurt by that late season freeze in March. In Chilton County, it got down to about 24 degrees for about 5 hours and many peaches couldn’t handle that.

Every year there is a late season killing freeze. Sometimes the peaches survive and other times they don’t, and this year was one of the hardest for Brunette Farms.

The late season freeze ended up killing 85% of their crops. Now the goal is to have good peaches around mid-June, first of July. However, you might see an increase in those peach prices.

Owner of Brunette Farms Jared Burnette said your local farmer’s market and roadside stands will have the most and best peaches.

“Now see these right here, these will come off at the end of June and we will pick them and sell them just like any normal day,” Burnette said. “Anything before that we are still going to pick, but we are just not going to have a big volume out there so we might not be shipping some out of the state.”

And that’s exactly what Durbin Farms is experiencing. Their market will be full of peaches and they hope to pick and bring them to market the 10th of June, however, they won’t have a lot of extra peaches to ship out of the state either.

