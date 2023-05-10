Birmingham Public Works nearly halfway through uniform trash can distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Public Works is nearly halfway through its delivery of 100,000 new uniform trash bins to homes throughout the city.

44,000 homes in the city now have the new uniform trash bins, but crews just started pick up for half of those new bins on May 1, which has increased calls to public works from confused residents.

“You’re always going to have people that don’t like it,” Public Works Director Josh Yates said. “It’s either too big, too small, not enough, too much. This is standard across the country pretty much for every municipality, so having a 96 gallon cart, to some people it is a lot, but to some, it’s not enough.”

Director of Public Works Josh Yates said overall, the complaints have been minor, just some confusion around trash pick up, which just started for many homes.

“Phase 2, when we started and kicked off just 9 days ago, to picking up just what was in the cart, that is where we started experiencing some of the issues. Our call volume went up a little bit because people weren’t used to it,” Yates said. “We went back if we had complaints, checked the alleys and the fronts, even though we are only supposed to be servicing the carts.”

Yates said you should have gotten two different letters from the city with your specific pick up times and information.

“With every cart that was distributed, there was a flyer that was supposed to be with the cart, that had the link, as well as information to the city website and our email address,” Yates said. “The same list that went out to residents, is the same list that went out to our distributor for the carts. So, if you got a cart, you should have received a letter.”

Yates said kinks are to be expected and after a few weeks, these newly added households should get the hang of it. He said there are no complaints from residents in phase one of distribution or from their pilot program.

For those who haven’t gotten their cart yet, Yates said city crews will finish the project starting in August.

“We are expecting more trucks at the end of the summer,” Yates said. “When the next series of trucks roll in, the next phase of carts will roll out.”

Yates said 311 is the best way to let public works know if your garbage got missed or you didn’t receive your new cart, but your neighbors did.

He said it’s important to remember they’ll only pick up trash inside the new bins.

Click here for more information on the new bins.

