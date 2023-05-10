LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman

Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.
Melissa Foltz has not been heard from or seen recently.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for help in a missing persons case.

Melissa Foltz, 44, was last seen in the 1600 block of 50th Street Ensley.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair with some red in it. Foltz is 5′5 and weighs 125 pounds.

Officials ask that if you have any additional information pertaining to Foltz to please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Potential for renewal of Eastwood HS
Source: WBRC video
Flash flooding causes damage to apartments in Tuscaloosa
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Alabama CrimeStoppers offers cash reward in 33-year-old Opelika cold case
The combine will be held Saturday, June 3, at Legion Field and is free for all who attend.
Magic City Showcase helping young student-athletes