Birmingham PD asking for help finding missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for help in a missing persons case.

Melissa Foltz, 44, was last seen in the 1600 block of 50th Street Ensley.

She has blue eyes and blonde hair with some red in it. Foltz is 5′5 and weighs 125 pounds.

Officials ask that if you have any additional information pertaining to Foltz to please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

