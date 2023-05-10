LawCall
Birmingham kids hold lemonade stand at Regions Pro-Am to raise money for Children’s of Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Birmingham kids is hosted a lemonade stand Wednesday at Regions Pro-Am to raise money for Children’s of Alabama.

Five years ago, a couple of kids created a lemonade stand to support Children’s of Alabama and named their cause ‘Lemonade for Brighter Futures’. Over the years, the group has grown to include over 20 youth volunteers.

Those volunteers serve Chick-Fil-A Lemonade to the players and attendees of the Regions Pro-Am every year. Their lemonade stand brings in generous donations from players and visitors. The proceeds directly support Children’s of Alabama.

Before tee time this morning, the group received a large donation which helped them raise over $10,000 Wednesday.

“It just means a lot to just makes me happy to help raise money for kids like me that also go to children’s hospital,” said Austin Galloway, one of the volunteers.

Lemonade for Brighter Futures has raised over $18,000 for Children’s of Alabama.

