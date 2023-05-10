Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham businessman said he was putting his money where his heart was.

Aubrey Jason Bushelon, owner of Bushelon Funeral Home, said after seeing reports about Birmingham Parks and Recreation canceling the 2023 youth baseball season on WBRC FOX6 News, he donated money to help keep the ball in play.

“I sit here all the time and deal with families that are bereaved and coming in talking about their son or daughter falling victim to senseless violence,” Bushelon said.

It’s a sad fact, too many names of Birmingham kids are crossing the desk of Bushelon Funeral Home owner Aubrey Bushelon.

“So, instead of me having to see an increased number, I hope to decrease that number in some way,” he explained.

The Titusville native said he hoped the $1,500 donation he made to Birmingham Parks and Rec will keep more kids alive.

“If you can get a ball and glove in a young guys hands or a young lady’s hands, that will keep guns and drugs out of their hands,” Bushelon said. “So hopefully our donation made some type of impact to the future.”

However, the city said they couldn’t move forward because they were waiting on the 14 teams that make up the leagues to pay registration fees and submit proper paperwork for each athlete.

The Parks and Rec board said as of Monday, none of the teams had completed registration.

Bushelon said in his experience leading an organization, sometimes leaders must do whatever it takes to be successful.

“Without the proper leadership in the organization, it will not be a successful venture. The coaches, the athletic directors of the associations - even if they need to go out and pick up the paperwork from the parents,” Bushelon advised.

Birmingham Parks and Rec said they would cover all of the costs for umpires and game day activities and that they extended the deadline for teams to register to Thursday, May 11.

Since our stories aired, we’ve had another business reach out willing to donate money to help save the season.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.