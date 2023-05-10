LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham funeral home owner donates money to youth sports hoping to save lives

By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham businessman said he was putting his money where his heart was.

Aubrey Jason Bushelon, owner of Bushelon Funeral Home, said after seeing reports about Birmingham Parks and Recreation canceling the 2023 youth baseball season on WBRC FOX6 News, he donated money to help keep the ball in play.

“I sit here all the time and deal with families that are bereaved and coming in talking about their son or daughter falling victim to senseless violence,” Bushelon said.

It’s a sad fact, too many names of Birmingham kids are crossing the desk of Bushelon Funeral Home owner Aubrey Bushelon.

“So, instead of me having to see an increased number, I hope to decrease that number in some way,” he explained.

The Titusville native said he hoped the $1,500 donation he made to Birmingham Parks and Rec will keep more kids alive.

“If you can get a ball and glove in a young guys hands or a young lady’s hands, that will keep guns and drugs out of their hands,” Bushelon said. “So hopefully our donation made some type of impact to the future.”

However, the city said they couldn’t move forward because they were waiting on the 14 teams that make up the leagues to pay registration fees and submit proper paperwork for each athlete.

The Parks and Rec board said as of Monday, none of the teams had completed registration.

Bushelon said in his experience leading an organization, sometimes leaders must do whatever it takes to be successful.

“Without the proper leadership in the organization, it will not be a successful venture. The coaches, the athletic directors of the associations - even if they need to go out and pick up the paperwork from the parents,” Bushelon advised.

Birmingham Parks and Rec said they would cover all of the costs for umpires and game day activities and that they extended the deadline for teams to register to Thursday, May 11.

Since our stories aired, we’ve had another business reach out willing to donate money to help save the season.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million

Latest News

Birmingham City Walk receives 'Engineering Excellence' award
City Walk BHAM wins award for its design
Complaints, confusion surrounding new B'ham trash bins
Birmingham Public Works nearly halfway through uniform trash can distribution
Source: WBRC video
Gunshot survivor shares her powerful story and plans to help other survivors
New information on Jefferson Co. Schools ransomware attack
Teacher’s creativity shining in Jefferson County as the district works on their network following ransomware attack