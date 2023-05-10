LawCall
AMBER Alert issued after authorities say 3 children abducted in Calhoun Co.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency/AMBER Alert after police in Ohatchee say three children were abducted early Tuesday morning.

The Ohatchee Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help locating Rhiannon Faye Taylor, white female, six months of age, Chloe Rain Pruitt, white female, two years of age, and Phoenix Ryleigh Taylor, white male, six years of age.

The children were last seen Tuesday morning, May 9 around 5 a.m. on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee. Police say the children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials say the children were abducted by 31-year-old Stephen Channing Pruitt.

If you have any information regarding the missing children, please contact the Ohatchee Police Department at (256) 236-6600; or call 911.

