Alabama A&M announces new task force for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than three weeks after agreeing to play in the Magic City Classic for another four years in Birmingham, Alabama A&M announced a new task force for major football games.
The task force consists of community stakeholders and leaders within the university, like representatives from the Board of Trustees, senior university staff, and university advisory council members.
In a press release, AAMU shared this:
WBRC contacted Alabama State University and the Alabama Sports Council for a statement about AAMU’s task force but did not hear back.
