LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama A&M announces new task force for Magic City Classic

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than three weeks after agreeing to play in the Magic City Classic for another four years in Birmingham, Alabama A&M announced a new task force for major football games.

The task force consists of community stakeholders and leaders within the university, like representatives from the Board of Trustees, senior university staff, and university advisory council members.

In a press release, AAMU shared this:

WBRC contacted Alabama State University and the Alabama Sports Council for a statement about AAMU’s task force but did not hear back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
The Hoover 911 center got a call about a robbery at Wells Fargo located at 3089 John Hawkins...
Hoover PD looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

The City of Gadsden will cut grass or weeds over 12 inches tall for six cents per square foot.
Gadsden’s grass-cutting fee increase; some could pay more than $400
McDonald Hughes Community Center
Tuscaloosa Co. District Attorney’s office hosting second chance job fair
Source: WBRC video
Charges filed against Calhoun Co. kidnapping suspect
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa Co. District Attorney's office to host job fair Thursday