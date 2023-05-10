Alabama A&M announces new task force for Magic City Classic

Immediately after not coming to terms on a contract proposal for the management of the MCC by the Alabama Sports Council (ASC), AAMU went to work on how to address game day operations each year, along with the disbursement of all assigned assets and a plan to secure regional and national sponsors and other promotional activities.

It is important that alumni, fans, corporate partners and sponsors understand why the university is pivoting. AAMU was opposed to a four-year term of the management agreement due to the lack of guaranteed funding for the entire term of the contract, as the Jefferson County Commission only guaranteed funding for the 2023 MCC event. ASC indicated that the funding was required for them to guarantee the university fixed payment for the four years they required in their proposed contract.

Other major concerns included the lack of transparency of financial statements and supporting documentation of previous MCC events. All funds raised during the MCC weekend including sponsorships, scholarships, and additional municipal funding all go to the ASC. In addition, ASC receives all revenue from all MCC-branded merchandise, the Pep Rally and the parade. Historically, the parade was the major fundraiser for the Magic City Metro Alumni Chapter.

AAMU officials offered compromise proposals and attempted to meet and discuss these concerns with the ASC officials to no avail. The university is very optimistic as it reviews future options. “As a public institution, AAMU has an obligation to ensure that every contractual agreement is fair and in the best interest of our university stakeholders, most importantly our students. Our primary goal moving forward is to ensure that our legal rights, as awarded through our partnership with the City of Birmingham, are preserved and maintained,” said Rochelle A. Conley, university counsel.