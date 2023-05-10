91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Publix parking lot at the Cullman Shopping Center.

Police say the incident occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 7:07 p.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 91-year-old Patricia Ross from Cullman.

Ross was transported by Cullman EMS from the scene to UAB Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver involved in the crash was 77-year-old Janice Lee of Vinemont. Lee did not sustain any injuries.

