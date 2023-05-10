LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman

91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman
91-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Cullman(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Publix parking lot at the Cullman Shopping Center.

Police say the incident occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 7:07 p.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 91-year-old Patricia Ross from Cullman.

Ross was transported by Cullman EMS from the scene to UAB Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

The driver involved in the crash was 77-year-old Janice Lee of Vinemont. Lee did not sustain any injuries.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

Latest News

Pickens County Teacher Cadet program
Meet the ‘cadets’ in the Pickens County school district’s Teacher Cadet program
Kristina Jean Ray
Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old girl
WBRC stock graphic
Five killed in fiery head-on collision on I-59
Hands-free driving bill
Hands-free driving bill