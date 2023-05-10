2 Alabama high school students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama students have been named as 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

This is the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars of high school seniors who have been recognized for their accomplishments in academics, arts, career and technical education fields, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

According to the Department of Education, more than 5,000 students qualified for the award and only 161 were selected. The Presidential Scholars are comprised of one male student and one female from each state.

The Alabama scholars are Stanley Stoutamire Jr. from John Carroll High School and Sophia Li from Mountain Brook High School.

The winners will be recognized in an online program this summer.

Click here for a complete list of the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

