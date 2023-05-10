LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1 dead after shooting at medical center in Virginia

Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical...
Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center North Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported.

Police were called to the hospital just after midnight Wednesday for reports of an active threat.

Officers quickly responded and found a man shot in the stairwell.

The victim died shortly after the shooting.

Police said a male suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The shooting happened after the two men got into a fight, according to authorities.

Authorities said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but their exact relationship is under investigation.

Police say no patients at the hospital were involved in the shooting, and there is no active threat.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
UPDATE: 3 children found safe, suspect located after AMBER Alert issued in Calhoun Co.
The principal was alerted to a student in possession of a handgun.
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 students arrested at Oakman Middle School
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million
The Hoover 911 center got a call about a robbery at Wells Fargo located at 3089 John Hawkins...
Hoover PD looking for bank robbery suspect

Latest News

Trinity Edwards has been reported missing from Cleveland, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl in Texas
The City of Gadsden will cut grass or weeds over 12 inches tall for six cents per square foot.
Gadsden’s grass-cutting fee increase; some could pay more than $400
The Texas House expelled Rep. Bryan Slaton after he was accused of sexual misconduct with a...
Texas House votes to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate sexual conduct claims
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Source: WBRC video
Alabama A&M announces new task force for Magic City Classic