Voters in Vestavia Hills head to the polls Tuesday to decide on property tax increase for schools

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters in Vestavia Hills will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to raise their property taxes to pay for school improvements.

In multiple videos, Vestavia Hills Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman says the “1Rebel 1Future” plan would build new facilities including athletics, make much needed renovations to other buildings and bring in new programs to students, among other things. We’re told the 9.8 mill increase in property taxes would generate over $8 million in additional revenue.

“As we look ahead to the future, our vision is to protect the legacy of excellence our community has come to know and expect,” Dr. Freeman said in the video. “Our aging facilities are showing signs of fatigue and deficiencies that are not the standard we expect at Vestavia Hills.”

If your home is valued at $300,000, you would pay about $300 more a year in taxes if the vote passes.

Freeman says the money would also give a greater level of support for teachers and students.

Those against the plan created a video of their own. They want to protect their wallets and say school leadership has fallen short of expectations and the aging facilities do not meet the standard their children deserve. Opponents feel better management of existing funds can help with these issues.

“The proposal is to build facilities that I didn’t have in any of the universities that I attended,” Robert Du Buys, an opponent said.

Du Buys says some improvements are needed like new air conditioning units, but he feels what the district is proposing is too much. Opponents also don’t want taxpayers - especially those on fixed incomes - to foot the bill.

“Ultimately what I’d like to see happen is better financial discipline from the board of education and the superintendent. I want our teachers and administrators, our principals, our maintenance crews, everybody in the cafeteria to receive all of the resources they deserve and I think we come up with that with existing funding,” Du Buys added.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Dr. Freeman says the district needs the additional revenue to pay for improvements. He’s counting on voters to make it happen. He says the schools are the crown jewel of Vestavia Hills and feels voting yes will enhance the quality of life and property values in the community.

