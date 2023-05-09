Tuscaloosa Co. Commission approves funding for drainage project

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa recently got a boost from the Tuscaloosa County Commission.

Habitat wants to build dozens of new homes on property behind Whatley Health Services on MLK Jr. Boulevard, but it must get the site ready for new construction first.

Ellen Potts, executive director for Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa, asked the county commission for money to put towards a $1.7 million drainage project on that empty lot.

Commissioners agreed to give the agency $250,000.

The money comes from federal money available from the discretionary fund of Commissioner Mark Nelson.

“Well, this would be for a 25 home development which is part of a much broader 75 homes that we will be building over the next six years,” Potts said.

The city of Tuscaloosa has allocated $400,000 in community development block grant money towards the drainage project.

Potts said the rest of the money would come from other donors.

