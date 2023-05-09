Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three restaurants in Hoover recently closed back-to-back. Stix, Brix Pizza and Bonefish Grill are now closed in the city, so some are asking what’s next?

City leaders say they didn’t know about the closures beforehand. However, they say it’s not unusual for a business to close and not alert the city.

Stix and Bonefish were located on the Riverchase Galleria campus, whereas Brix was located on the Patton Creek campus.

As we have reported, many businesses in the Patton Creek area have closed because of a redevelopment project there.

The city is working with the Patton Creek owner on new ideas and plans, but nothing is concrete yet.

As for Stix and Bonefish, the city doesn’t know their reason for closing.

Melanie Posey-Joseph says it’s up to the city to fill those vacancies and they have no doubt that other restaurants will move in.

“Our economic development department within the city is very vigorous, very robust in terms of attracting businesses to the city, particularly our new restaurants,” Joseph said. “We feel like in the last several years, Hoover has become somewhat of a foodie city.”

It’s too early to tell what restaurants will take their place, however the city does not expect those areas to stay vacant for long.

