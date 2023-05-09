LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three restaurants in Hoover recently closed back-to-back. Stix, Brix Pizza and Bonefish Grill are now closed in the city, so some are asking what’s next?

City leaders say they didn’t know about the closures beforehand. However, they say it’s not unusual for a business to close and not alert the city.

Stix and Bonefish were located on the Riverchase Galleria campus, whereas Brix was located on the Patton Creek campus.

As we have reported, many businesses in the Patton Creek area have closed because of a redevelopment project there.

The city is working with the Patton Creek owner on new ideas and plans, but nothing is concrete yet.

As for Stix and Bonefish, the city doesn’t know their reason for closing.

Melanie Posey-Joseph says it’s up to the city to fill those vacancies and they have no doubt that other restaurants will move in.

“Our economic development department within the city is very vigorous, very robust in terms of attracting businesses to the city, particularly our new restaurants,” Joseph said. “We feel like in the last several years, Hoover has become somewhat of a foodie city.”

It’s too early to tell what restaurants will take their place, however the city does not expect those areas to stay vacant for long.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others injured in Birmingham crash
Denise King's address is listed on the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary, which...
Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees

Latest News

Combating drunk driving, underage drinking in Chilton Co.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office gets new breath testers from USDSA
Restaurant business in Hoover
Restaurant business in Hoover
Fraternity partners with JeffCo Sheriff's Office for gun buyback
Fraternity partners with JeffCo Sheriff's Office for gun buyback
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man