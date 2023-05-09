Potential teacher pay raise progressing through Alabama legislature

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This National Teacher Appreciation Week, some Alabama lawmakers are looking to show that appreciation through pay raises.

One proposal would give teachers at least a 2% increase in pay.

The Senate passed the budget just last week and the 2% raise for teachers is still in the plans. Those with nine plus years of experience would actually receive a 3% raise.

These efforts are on top of pay increases for school support staff, and a bonus for special education teachers.

One Alabama Education Association rep says the increases are not just about showing appreciation for all the educators do. It is also about encouraging more young people to consider a career in the classroom.

“We will continue to try and work on raises in future years. So 2% for this year may not seem like a lot to a lot of people, but it will make a big difference in the pockets of our hard working educators,” said AEA District Director Tracee Binion.

The House Education Budget Committee will now review the budget. They are set to reconvene Tuesday, May 9 at 1 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.