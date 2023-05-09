Police arrest 2 additional people following attack on bus driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested two additional people on Tuesday, May 9, following an attack on a school bus driver, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Brittany Banks, 34, is charged with battery of a school bus driver, second-degree battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, officials said. They added Edward Humphrey, Banks’ boyfriend, was also arrested in connection with the incident. He is charged with accessory for hiding her.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Brittany Banks and Edward Humphrey on Tuesday, May 9.

Edward Humphrey (WAFB)

Four total people now face charges in connection with the bus attack, police said. They added Banks’ two daughters, Carlicia Lewis, 18, and her unnamed 13-year-old were previously taken into custody.

Police said the attack happened on Bradley Street near Addison Street back on Tuesday, April 25.

A cell phone video was posted online and showed more than one person entering the school bus and hitting the driver.

Banks is seen in the video hitting the bus driver with a closed fist, investigators said. They added that Lewis then joined in by also striking the bus driver.

In court documents, Lewis said she was attempting to break up the physical altercation.

Authorities said that Lewis is charged with second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Carlicia Lewis (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The 13-year-old girl is charged with second-degree battery and battery of a school bus driver, according to officials. Her name and mugshot were not released because of her age.

The bus driver suffered a broken finger along with injuries to the head, neck, and shoulder area, officials said.

According to school officials, the bus driver is employed by First Student. Students on the bus are from a Baton Rouge charter school that is separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

