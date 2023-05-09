LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nearly 60 Birmingham United Soccer Association high school seniors sign to play at collegiate level

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 60 Birmingham United Soccer Association high school seniors have signed to play soccer with over 30 colleges across the nation.

Executive Director for BUSA, Andrew Brower, said many of these kids have been playing with the club since they were children. This class faced challenges with the recruiting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brower explained that because of the pandemic’s challenges, recruiting rules with the NCAA have changed, slowing down the process. The group of students graduating this spring did not have as many opportunities during their prime years.

“Which are their sophomore and junior years. That’s when they’re playing in front of college coaches and scouts. A lot of the events were canceled at that time. So a lot of the kids in this class missed the opportunity to be there,” said Brower.

The transfer portal also added another layer of difficulty for these students, but Brower said these players never let those challenges hinder them.

“So we are dealing with these kids who are going into college programs that have over-saturated roasters. Over-saturated rosters that the extra Covid years that the NCAA granted these kids have made the roster size bigger.”

More information on BUSA can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant business in Hoover
Three restaurants close in Hoover, so what are the city’s next steps?
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man
Lisa Daugherty
Etowah County woman convicted of exploiting elderly resident at assisted living facility for $10 million

Latest News

The ZeroZero Foundation is a nonprofit that serves the metro Birmingham area
ZeroZero Foundation working to level the sports playing field in for all children
UAB Blazers watch Lexie ring the bell
A coach’s wife battle off the field
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage,...
Freeze, Auburn land Payton Thorne in the transfer portal
Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling investigation