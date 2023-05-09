Nearly 60 Birmingham United Soccer Association high school seniors sign to play at collegiate level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 60 Birmingham United Soccer Association high school seniors have signed to play soccer with over 30 colleges across the nation.

Executive Director for BUSA, Andrew Brower, said many of these kids have been playing with the club since they were children. This class faced challenges with the recruiting process because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brower explained that because of the pandemic’s challenges, recruiting rules with the NCAA have changed, slowing down the process. The group of students graduating this spring did not have as many opportunities during their prime years.

“Which are their sophomore and junior years. That’s when they’re playing in front of college coaches and scouts. A lot of the events were canceled at that time. So a lot of the kids in this class missed the opportunity to be there,” said Brower.

The transfer portal also added another layer of difficulty for these students, but Brower said these players never let those challenges hinder them.

“So we are dealing with these kids who are going into college programs that have over-saturated roasters. Over-saturated rosters that the extra Covid years that the NCAA granted these kids have made the roster size bigger.”

More information on BUSA can be found here.

