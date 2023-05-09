LawCall
How parents can control emotions during youth sports

By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve all seen the videos or maybe even had our own temper tantrum in the stands at our kid’s game and with youth sports in full swing, experts warn parents to keep your cool.

The Fultondale Police Department recently posted to their social media account to remind parents to relax and let the kids enjoy playing the game:

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Joshua Klapow said sometimes parents get lost in wanting for their children what they hoped would happen for themselves and it causes parents to put a lot of pressure on their kids who play sports or on umpires when they make a call they don’t like.

Klapow gives tips on what to do if you feel yourself losing control at your kid’s game.

“Take a walk. Walk away. Walk away and come back. Cool down and come back,” Dr. Joshua Klapow advised. “Two, have some role involved with the team that keeps you in control - be a scorer for the game, run the concession stands. Something that requires you to be there, but requires you to be engaged in an appropriate way.”

He said that the negative reactions can have a lasting impact on your child which can cause embarrassment and put a strain on your relationship with them.

Klapow said displays of this behavior does not mean you have a psychiatric problem, but it is something you should be honest with yourself about and seek professional tips on how to control your emotions if you’re having trouble doing it on your own.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

