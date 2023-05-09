Hoover seeking community input for comprehensive recreation plan

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A makeover may soon be coming to parks in the city of Hoover and residents get to have a say in what it might look like.

Dozens of people headed to Shades Crest Baptist Church on May 8 to see the city’s “Parks and Public Spaces Plan”. They want to hear from the community and are hosting multiple chances this week for you to give your opinion.

It is a 20-year strategic plan for future recreation, amenities, and programs throughout the city. Leaders said they want to hear from residents about what amenities and programs they already use and then what they would like to see come to the area. Residents were able to look at renderings, hear ideas, and speak with staff and contractors on the projects.

There’s another town hall on May 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spain Park High School library. There will be another opportunity on May 11 at the Finley Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City leaders said they want to make sure they hear all of your ideas.

“We really want input from the community,” said Jeremy Vice with Hoover Parks and Rec. “We want to know how the community is currently using facilities and amenities, this will help us better prepare in the future for all of our residents.”

“A lot of people are in support of building a skate park,” Hoover resident Johnny Grimes said. “Everybody I have talked to has been very positive about it, they see the benefit of offering that as a part of this full parks and rec plan package to our citizens and our residents.”

Click here to fill out an online survey to give your input on the plan.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.