Hoover PD looking for bank robbery suspect

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday morning.

The Hoover 911 center got a call about a robbery at Wells Fargo located at 3089 John Hawkins Parkway. Witnesses said a tall, thin man came into the bank, demanded money from the teller and indicated he was armed.

He got away with some money. Hoover Police with the assistance of STAR 1 from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7462. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

