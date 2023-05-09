LawCall
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus

AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some fast-food chains are the latest businesses to jump on the artificial intelligence bandwagon.

According to a release by parent company CKE Restaurant Holdings, select Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations are launching artificial intelligence technology to take orders at drive-thrus.

The company said it’s to boost accuracy, speed and revenue as well as manage staffing shortages.

The company is partnering with Presto Automation, Open City and Valyant AI.

The release noted a pilot program with Presto yielded a “significant” hike in revenue, thanks to the technology’s ability to upsell customers.

Presto also lists Del Taco and Checkers as clients.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

