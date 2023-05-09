Grits and Gouda: Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Ingredients:

One can of Dulce de Leche (sold with sweetened condensed milk)

Heavy whipping cream

Spoon dulce de leche into a medium size bowl. Add 1/3 cup whipping cream and stir until smooth.

Pour remaining 1 2/3 cups whipping cream in a medium size mixing bowl with high sides and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until whipping cream starts to thicken. Increase speed to high and beat until stiff peaks form.

Fold whipped cream into dulce de leche mixture just until white streaks are gone.

Spread mixture into a 9x5 loaf pan or 8x8 pan; cover with plastic wrap and freeze 4 hours or until firm. Scoop into bowls and enjoy!

