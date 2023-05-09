GreeneTrack is now known as Greene County Entertainment Center

GREENE COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - A new business has taken over what used to be Greenetrack in Greene County. The new ownership is Greene County Entertainment Center and it is now known as such. This is a major development because back in February Greenetrack closed, laying off employees after the state supreme court ruled that it owned a staggering $76 million dollars in taxes.

General Manager Johnny Coleman says they opened Monday and the Greene County Entertainment Center is not in the bingo business but para-mutual horse racing.

Coleman says they applied and received a license for para-mutual racing in February. The Greene County Entertainment Center now employs around 30 people. This is really big for towns such as Eutaw because before Greene Track closed, Eutaw was receiving around $4,500 per month in taxes. Mayor Latasha Johnson says she is very pleased with this latest development.

“There’re not doing bingo anymore but main thought is citizens are going back to work and when citizens go back to work, they’ll come back to spend money in our city and will make revenues to grow,” said Johnson.

Coleman said it was too early to determine how much the entertainment center would contribute in taxes every month for towns such as Eutaw. On the employment side of things, Coleman says the goal is have full employment of around 150.

