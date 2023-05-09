LawCall
Fraternity hosting gun buyback in hopes of cutting violent crime

Phi Beta Sigma partnering with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for event
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, you have an opportunity to turn in your firearm with no questions asked… and even walk away with a Walmart gift card.

The Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma is partnering with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to make the event happen.

Last year, they collected just under 40 guns and they hope that by removing more firearms from the community that we will finally see some of the violence subside.

“We have seen all the violence in recent months, recent weeks and recent days here in the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County. With that, we decided it is time for us to do this again and to try and rid the city of some of the guns and try and help with some of the crime,” said Event Chair Tarnett Morris.

Morris stresses events like this are important to the fraternity because they offer a chance to better home.

“It is important in our eyes because we want to service the community where we live, work and play in. The investments we make back in our community makes it not only better but safer, not just for us, but for our children.”

The group doesn’t have a number goal - they are simply hoping to make a difference.

“We would love to collect hundreds of guns, but if we can just get one gun off the streets that would be deemed a success for us.”

They are stressing that if you have a firearm you want out of your home, do not hesitate, come down and turn it in.

“When it comes to this gun buyback, it is truly a no questions asked gun buy back.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13 at the First Ebenezer Baptist Church Fellowship House. You can come anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

