First Alert Weather: Summer-like weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting out the morning very warm and muggy. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog has developed in parts of west Alabama this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less. Any fog that forms should be out of here by 9 a.m. CT. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy. A line of weakening showers and storms are pushing into North Alabama this morning. Most of this activity will likely weaken and dissipate during the morning hours. The best chance to see a few showers this morning will likely occur north of I-20. No severe weather is expected this morning. We are looking at a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the west at 5-10 mph. We are looking at a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening. Today’s setup will be similar to a summertime pattern. Storms will likely fire up randomly in spots. Many locations could remain dry while others receive a good, soaking rain. Any storm that develops today could become strong. The main threat will be strong winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. If you plan on attending the Barons Baseball game this evening, we will hold on to a 30% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 80s by 6-7 p.m. CT.

We are looking at a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms to develop this afternoon and evening. (WBRC)

Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday: The weather pattern this week is tricky to nail down specific timing, coverage, and location for showers and storms. The latest model trends are now indicating slightly higher chances for scattered showers and storms tomorrow. We will likely start Wednesday off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out before 9 a.m. CT. We will likely start tomorrow off mostly dry, but scattered showers and storms could develop tomorrow afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms will likely occur in parts of west Alabama and for areas south of Birmingham. Any storm that develops could become strong or severe. Wind and hail are the primary threats. Rain chance is up to 40%. High temperatures tomorrow are forecast to warm into the mid 80s.

Rain Chances Continue for the End of the Week: We will continue with a typical summer-time pattern as we finish out the work week. Overnight lows will likely cool into the mid 60s. High temperatures may trend a little cooler Thursday and Friday with most of us in the low to mid 80s. Both days will likely end up mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon and evening storms. Any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

If you plan on taking mom out this weekend, you'll only have to worry about dodging an isolated shower or storm on Saturday and Sunday. (WBRC)

Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: If you plan on taking mom out this weekend, you’ll only have to worry about dodging an isolated shower or storm on Saturday and Sunday. We will likely heat up into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. A few spots could climb into the lower 90s Sunday afternoon. It’ll likely end up hot and muggy with a 20-30% chance for an isolated storm. I think our driest day of the weekend will occur on Mother’s Day. If you plan on attending the Regions Tradition in Hoover, AL, I recommend staying hydrated and wearing a hat. We will likely end up partly cloudy over the weekend. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen. The UV Index is forecast to stay in the high range indicating burn time around 15-30 minutes. . Rain chances may increase early next week as a weak cold front approaches the Southeast. Long-range models hint that we could see slightly cooler air move into Central Alabama for the middle of next week. Confidence on cooler temperatures for next week remains low this far out in time.

