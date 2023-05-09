LawCall
Cullman Police increase charges for former Walmart employee accused of producing child pornography

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are now increasing the charges against the former Walmart employee accused of using a cellphone to record children in the Walmart bathroom.

Cullman Police are now charging 25-year-old Ethan Richardson with 53 different counts, all related to child pornography.

“He used his job as a platform for this,” Cullman Police’s Sgt. Adam Clark said. “He would just wait in there for a child to come in there.”

Cullman Police said they have now found evidence that Richardson recorded or photographed at least 19 different juveniles. All of the evidence comes from the Walmart bathroom.

“Nothing is better than getting one of these predators off the street,” Clark said.

Richardson was arrested back in February when a parent caught him recording a 4-year-old child while in the bathroom stall.

Clark said police seized his phone and that is when they found evidence of more victims. The victims were from before the February arrest.

“They found more victims and videos on his phone and that’s what led to the 53 new charges,” Clark said. “Which are possession of child porn, production of child porn, and aggravated criminal surveillance, multiple counts of each.”

Clark said there are multiple charges for each victim. Police believe the crimes go back to October 2022.

“When your child is in there, look down, look around, make sure and always go in there with your child,” Clark said. “Please, number one is always go in there with your child. These predators are out there and we have to stay vigilant and watch out for our kids.”

Richardson is in police custody and has a $625,000 bond.

Police said they do not believe any other employees at that location were involved in this case.

