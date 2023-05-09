City of Birmingham Parks and Rec board extends deadline for youth baseball hoping to save season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Parks and Recreation board has extended the registration deadline in a last ditch effort to save the city’s youth baseball season.

We recently told you about the baseball program shutting down and the city has responded by trying one more time to make it happen.

Birmingham Parks and Recreation responded to complaints saying they were forced to cancel the 2023 youth baseball season due to none of the teams completing registration and paying fees on time.

Upon news of the board’s decision, coaches, parents, and athletes met in a city park to call for the season to continue.

“By us not paying the fees, you want to shutdown the whole league for the kids and community,” Coach Carlos Rogers of the Wenonah Pirates questioned. “I only got one word-- unfair.”

Parent Valerie Freeman said she would do whatever it took to keep the ball rolling.

“Had we known that it was a fee, I’m sure all of the parents would have pitched in because we want our kids to play,” she said.

Athletes like Calveon Woods had one simple request: “I just want to play games.”

In an effort to make that happen, Parks and Rec extended the deadline to Thursday, May 11 for all 14 teams to complete registration, which includes paying $150 per team and having signed waivers for each player.

They said it was the second time the board has extended the deadline.

Birmingham City Council President and District 7 Representative Wardine Alexander is urging the teams to get the applications submitted.

“I want to encourage any parents, and coaches to get in touch with Parks and Rec and adhere to those deadlines,” Alexander said.

She said the season could be saved if everyone did their part because it’s more than just a game.

“I always want to see children be able to participate and we know how important sports are for our children in helping them with conflict resolution, motivation, building skill sets, and goals,” Alexander said.

Birmingham Parks and Rec said baseball games would resume May 13, thanks in part to a donation of $1,500 by local businessman Aubrey Bushelon.

