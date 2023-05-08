LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops

A woman was rescued after being lost for five days in Australian bushland.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An Australian woman survived five days in the wild on a bottle of wine and some lollipops.

A rescue helicopter spotted the woman last Thursday and directed police to her.

The woman said she was on vacation when she made a wrong turn and reached a dead end. While trying to turn around, she said her car got stuck in the mud.

She also had no cellphone service.

The woman was planning a short trip, so she only had a few snacks with her and a bottle of wine she brought for her mother.

She also said she doesn’t usually drink alcohol.

Police said the woman was extremely relieved to see them.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others injured in Birmingham crash
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Denise King's address is listed on the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary, which...
Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees

Latest News

Nante Niemi, 8, went missing in a remote area of Michigan. Officials said Monday that he had...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Louisiana man accused of shooting teen in back of head while she played hide and seek
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman