LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ways to show mom you care as Mother’s Day approaches

Consumers plan to spend $274 per person, a record high for Mother’s Day
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Consumers plan to spend more than $35 billion on Mother’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Flowers and cards are the top gifts, per the NRF survey. That’s why experts recommend you call local florists as far in advance as possible to find the best price.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app Eventbrite, said their research shows tickets to a live event or an experience are another popular idea, with Mother’s Day events on their platform having doubled since 2019.

“The idea is that mom can get out of the house for a live event. Think a jazz concert or an experience where she can go out and get out with her family, her friends, her significant other, like a pizza tour or a cooking class,” Bigham suggested. “These are the types of experiences, not just concerts, but those are great too, that mom can do on her special day.”

Bigham also said homemade gifts are trending right now. She suggested searching for painting or floral arranging classes in your city or town.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others injured in Birmingham crash
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Denise King's address is listed on the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary, which...
Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees

Latest News

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate
Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20 people,...
Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
UPDATE: Train blocking Jefferson Co. neighborhood for 5 days now moved
A grand opening for Wilsonville's new tornado shelter was held May 6.
Town of Wilsonville gets new storm shelter