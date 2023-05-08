Two people arrested in Marshall County on drug trafficking charge

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people on May 2 after a pursuit.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 75 north near Cochran’s Corner. The vehicle did not stop and led the deputy on a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the deputy saw someone throw a black object from the vehicle. The pursuit ended in DeKalb County after the vehicle wrecked on County Road 136.

Two people were taken to Marshall Medical South for treatment. Deputies recovered the object thrown from the car. It was a quarter pound of methamphetamine.

Aaron Sutherland, 23, was charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude, failure to appear on previous charges and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $750,000.

Abby Sebastian, 26, was charged with drug trafficking and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.