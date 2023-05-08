Town of Wilsonville gets new storm shelter

WILSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - When severe weather hits, people in a Shelby County town have a new place to stay safe.

Leaders in Wilsonville held a grand opening May 6 for a new tornado shelter. It’s located across from Wilsonville Elementary School and behind the Wilsonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Davey Edwards of the Wilsonville Volunteer Fire Department explained the rules and encouraged people to download the Everbridge app from the Shelby County EMA website so they can be notified when the shelter was open during severe weather.

A grand opening was held May 6 for Wilsonville's new tornado shelter. (Source: Robin Griffin)

