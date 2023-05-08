Three Hillcrest students awarded first Love, Light and Legacy scholarship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A senior tradition continues at Hillcrest High School as the senior class gathered on Friday for an end of the year awards ceremony.

One students who wasn’t there, however, passes away before the the school year started.

Cameron Prince died during a medical procedure nearly two years ago, but his family created something in his memory to help some of his classmates and future Hillcrest High School students for years to come.

As the presentation of scholarships highlights the Senior Awards Day ceremony at Hillcrest, Colvin Prince, Sr. and his wife Tammy Prince awarded the first one of the day.

They awarded three students each with $1,000 for the Love, Light and Legacy Scholarship in honor of their son Cameron.

The winners had to have a 3.0 GPA and answer a series of questions to be considered.

“Not only did we have an angel on Earth, we know now we have one in heaven that is smiling big this mroning,” Tammy Hopson-Prince said before the ceremony started. “To do this for his class that he would have been a part of is huge. And, I know that our son is excited. He’s in heaven smiling down saying ‘Go Pats, go Hillcrest.’ And that’s what we’re here to do, celebrate the seniors and bless them with scholarships.”

The inaugural winners of the Love, Light and Legacy Scholarships were Autrey Elliott, Mary Randall Smalley, and Morgan Taylor.

The Prince family hopes to make the Love, Light and Legacy Scholarship as annual award.

