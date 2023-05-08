VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Vestavia Hills community will vote Tuesday, May 9 on increasing their property taxes with money going to the school system.

If passed, this would be a 9.8-mill increase.

Below is a chart of home much your property tax would go up per year and month.

Residents to vote on increase in Vestavia Hills property tax (1 Rebel 1 Future)

Fore information on the vote, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.