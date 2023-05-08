LawCall
Residents to vote on increase in Vestavia Hills property tax

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Vestavia Hills community will vote Tuesday, May 9 on increasing their property taxes with money going to the school system.

If passed, this would be a 9.8-mill increase.

Below is a chart of home much your property tax would go up per year and month.

Fore information on the vote, click here.

