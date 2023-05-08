Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today, Birmingham restaurants and bars can register to participate in Magic City Sips, a summer-long, city-wide happy hour event series.

The event will take place on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the months of June, July, and August. Magic City Sips highlights and supports local establishments by encouraging patronage throughout the summer months.

Participating bars and restaurants will host their own happy hours, highlighting Magic City Sips-specific drink and food specials.

The summer will conclude with a “Sippy Cup Award” which will be offered to the best establishment based on patrons’ votes in various categories to include Best Cocktail, Best Happy Hour Appetizer and Best Vibe.

Magic City Sips is open to all bars and restaurants throughout the city, but registration is required.

Sips will formally kick off Wednesday, May 31.

For more information or to register, click here.

