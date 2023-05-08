LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’

Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’
Registration now open for summer happy hour series ‘Magic City Sips’(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today, Birmingham restaurants and bars can register to participate in Magic City Sips, a summer-long, city-wide happy hour event series.

The event will take place on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the months of June, July, and August. Magic City Sips highlights and supports local establishments by encouraging patronage throughout the summer months.

Participating bars and restaurants will host their own happy hours, highlighting Magic City Sips-specific drink and food specials.

The summer will conclude with a “Sippy Cup Award” which will be offered to the best establishment based on patrons’ votes in various categories to include Best Cocktail, Best Happy Hour Appetizer and Best Vibe.

Magic City Sips is open to all bars and restaurants throughout the city, but registration is required.

Sips will formally kick off Wednesday, May 31.

For more information or to register, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others injured in Birmingham crash
Residents say they're frustrated after being trapped by a train for nearly a week.
Town in Jefferson County blocked by train for 5 days so far
Denise King's address is listed on the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary, which...
Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Police say Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees

Latest News

Big T Invitational raising money for UAB.
Golf tournament in Miss. honoring one man’s legacy while raising money for UAB patients
Source: WBRC video
Campus No. 124 in Pelham making progress
Children’s Crusade of 1963
A call to youth to reenact the Children’s Crusade of 1963
International Peace Conference in Birmingham.
Birmingham draws in hundreds for International Peace Conference