LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Multi-vehicle crash causes road shutdown in Cullman County

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At 6:11 p.m. Sunday, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on Alabama 69 in Cullman County.

All lanes were subsequently blocked off due to the incident.

All lanes of Alabama 69 will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West
Brandon Dupree Lima
Man arrested for taking photos underneath skirts of female shoppers at Riverchase Galleria
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Carl’s Jr. has brought out artificial intelligence to take orders at drive-thrus.
This fast food restaurant is using AI to take orders
The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
William R. Smith Jr. has been identified as the victim.
Brookwood man killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West