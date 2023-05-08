Golf tournament in Miss. honoring one man’s legacy while raising money for UAB patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, May 8, 72 golfers will take the course in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for the 2nd Annual Big T Invitational. The invitational raises money for the LVAD Patient Assistant Fund at UAB. The fund helps patients pay for LVADs who may not otherwise be able to afford one.

Thomas Miller, better known as Big T, had four heart attacks during his lifetime - his first one at the age of 42. He had his LVAD put in at UAB in 2016.

Big T drove from Mississippi to Birmingham once a month for treatment. Wanting to help others going through the same thing as him, he helped start the LVAD Patient Assistant Fund, all with the swing of a golf club.

“He’d always wanted to do some sort of golf tournament. He was a golfer and got me into golf. He had a lot of friends who golfed, and he just liked to have a good time,” said Miller’s son, Blake.

2022 was the inaugural year for the tournament, raising $3,500. This year, it’s expected to raise $5,000.

Big T was able to attend the first event before passing away this past fall.

Blake said despite his dad not being the best at golf, all he ever wanted was to have a good time.

“By having all these people come out and support and raise money they all love my dad ... and he just wanted to have a good time.”

For more information on the Big T Invitational and the LVAD Patient Assistant Fund, click here.

