Fuel Alabama aims to keep homegrown talent at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Keeping talent at home isn’t just important for colleges, it goes for communities too as several Alabama cities are participating in a program that keeps talented individuals in place and not moving away.

Tuscaloosa is one of nine Alabama communities that’s participating in the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama’s (EDPA) talent retention program for Fuel Alabama.

Groups like the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, and the cities of Tuscaloosa and Northport have joined the effort to Fuel Alabama. They want homegrown talent coming from schools like the University of Alabama, Stillman College, and Shelton State Community College to take up roots here.

Those groups are part of a summer program that offers internships, professional development, community service opportunities, and social events to show what life is like in these communities outside of the workplace.

“What we’ve seen in survey after survey is that young people are choosing where they want to live based on the perceived quality of life. They’ll move to a certain area and then worry about finding a job after the fact, which is completely backwards from what you and I might do. But that’s the reality,” said Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Justice Smyth. “By showcasing what Tuscaloosa has to offer outside of what they might have experienced as a college student is one way to get them to choose our community to begin their careers.”

In addition to Tuscaloosa, Fuel Alabama programming will also be hosted in Anniston, Auburn, Birmingham, Baldwin County, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery. EDPA will also host a Summer Summit to engage and fuel relationships along community-oriented young professionals. Interns who have participated in events in their community will be given the opportunity to sign up for a weekend with 40 fellow interns.

The first summit will be a weekend in Muscle Shoals, enjoying the outdoors, culture, and community in northwest Alabama. Additional summits, which will engage students as they near graduation, will be held this fall, winter, and next spring.

Students interested in participating in the Tuscaloosa program should submit their application here. Applications will be accepted through May 31 and the kick-off celebration for those accepted will take place on Thursday, June 8 2023.

Companies and individuals interested in serving as mentors for Fuel Tuscaloosa participants should complete form found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.