First Alert Weather: Possibility to see scattered storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend.

We have been watching storm clusters to our north and west over the past 24 hours. We have one disturbance to our north that’s impacting northeast Alabama and into northwest Georgia. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some showers and storms mainly to our northeast. We are also tracking isolated and widely scattered showers for areas north of I-20 this morning.

Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Not everyone will see rain this morning or today, but don’t be surprised if you encounter some pockets of rain with isolated thunder. All of the rain that’s out there will push to the east-southeast. Temperatures this morning are very warm with many of us in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots remain in the lower 70s. We will likely see a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday with most of us in the mid 80s.

High Temperatures Monday (WBRC)

Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. It will end up a little muggy today, so temperatures may feel slightly warmer. Any storm that develops this afternoon and evening has the potential to become strong or possibly severe. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. The greatest risk for an isolated strong storm could occur late tonight into parts of north Alabama.

Scattered Storms Possible Tuesday: We are in a pattern where organized clusters of storms can develop to our northwest and slide to the southeast over the next 48-72 hours. Our short-range models struggle in these setups, so figuring out placement and timing of these storms can be challenging. Some of our models hint at a weakening line of rain and storms moving into north Alabama tonight into early tomorrow morning. We will have to just monitor this potential. We will likely start tomorrow morning off in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Any storm that develops in this pattern could become strong or severe. The main threats will be isolated damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will end up very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will likely change from the southwest to the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Isolated Storms Possible for the Second Half of the Week: We will enter a summer-like weather pattern for the second half of the week. Temperatures will remain above average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our coolest day of the week could occur Wednesday thanks to some slightly drier air temporarily moving into the northern half of the state. Highs could stay in the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon. We could see highs flirt near 90°F over the weekend with a partly cloudy sky.

High Temperatures (WBRC)

Rain chances for the remainder of the week will likely remain isolated at 20-30%. With plenty of heat and instability, any storm this week could become strong. Just remember to go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Have a great Monday!

