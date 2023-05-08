LawCall
CrossFit Trussville damaged by Sunday afternoon fire(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with Trussville Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire at the CrossFit in Trussville that happened Sunday afternoon.

The gym posted on its Instagram page that the building is destroyed on the inside.

CrossFit Trussville owners are now working to get new equipment and rebuild.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

In the meantime, regular classes are being held at 5450 Mary Munger Rd. in Trussville.

