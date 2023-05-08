CrossFit Trussville damaged by Sunday afternoon fire

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with Trussville Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire at the CrossFit in Trussville that happened Sunday afternoon.

The gym posted on its Instagram page that the building is destroyed on the inside.

CrossFit Trussville owners are now working to get new equipment and rebuild.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

In the meantime, regular classes are being held at 5450 Mary Munger Rd. in Trussville.

