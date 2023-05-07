LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Wisconsin deputy killed while responding to drunken driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo. An officer was killed in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about a suspected drunken driver in a ditch was shot and killed, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect fled into woods and was found dead from a gunshot wound, the state Department of Justice said.

No names or other details were immediately released.

The deputy was shot early Saturday evening in Glenwood in St. Croix County, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees
Brandon Dupree Lima
Man arrested for taking photos underneath skirts of female shoppers at Riverchase Galleria
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 women killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West
A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting...
‘We started running’: 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
A gunman killed eight people in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a...
'Unfathomable': Father of mall employee helps victims after mass shooting