LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and coaches met on Saturday at Wiggins Park to discuss the recent cancellation of city...
Players, coaches, parents frustrated over Birmingham Park & Rec canceling youth sports
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Birmingham nursing home robbed at gunpoint by former employees
The accident happened around 5:15 Sunday morning.
2 killed, 4 others hurt in crash on Graymont Ave. West
Brandon Dupree Lima
Man arrested for taking photos underneath skirts of female shoppers at Riverchase Galleria
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
The alleged shooter in a Serbia school shooting is a 13-year-old male student, officials say.
Serbia’s education minister resigns following mass shootings
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks